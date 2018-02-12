Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton coming to Artpark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton are coming to Artpark this summer.

The July 3 concert will be part of Artpark’s Tuesday in the Park series.

Tickets for the show go on sale February 16 at 10 a.m. Here are the prices:

General Admission – Lawn – $17 (Carry-in chairs permitted)

General Admission – Bowl – $37 (Carry-in chairs permitted)

Front of Stage – $77 (Standing room only)

Reserved seating – $77 (Numbered chairs provided)

During the week of the concert, lawn ticket prices will go up by five dollars.

Tickets will be available at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000. The box office will be closed on February 19.

On the day of the show, gates will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.