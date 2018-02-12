Suspect in early morning robbery facing charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say they arrested someone Monday morning, following a robbery.

The victim told police that while delivering food for “Skip the Dishes,” the suspect pointed a gun at him before forcibly taking cash and food.

This happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Best St., police say. Authorities were able to apprehend the suspect shortly after that.

He was identified as Buffalo resident Robert Austin, 19, and was charged with robbery, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.