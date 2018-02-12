Toronto serial killer suspect served as Santa Claus, mall says

Published:
PHOTO/CNN

(CNN) – The suspected serial killer was a mall Santa.

As investigators dug for bodies at a Toronto-area property Monday, details continued to emerge about the life of suspect Bruce McArthur.
McArthur, who is charged with five counts of murder and is alleged to have hidden some victims’ remains in planters around Toronto, served as Santa Claus at Agincourt Mall in the Scarborough neighborhood of the city.
“He was hired through an event management company who provides various forms of entertainers including Santa to many events throughout the (Greater Toronto area),” a statement from the mall said.
 “There were no reported incidents by customers or by store and mall employees during his time at the mall.”
The statement from the mall provided no further details of his employment.
“We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of these horrific crimes,” it said.
Canadian media outlets, including Global News and The Toronto Sun, reported last month that McArthur’s Facebook account showed the 66-year-old landscaper posing with families in his Santa getup.
The suspect’s Facebook account was deactivated shortly thereafter.

