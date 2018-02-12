Town of Yates leaders fighting to keep wind turbines out

News 4 Staff Published:

YATES, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County town is still fighting to keep wind turbines out of their community.

Leaders in the Town of Yates have amended a law to more strongly oppose turbines.

Lighthouse Wind wants to install as many as 71 industrial wind turbines along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Orleans and Niagara counties.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says turbines shouldn’t go up within three miles of the shoreline because they could threaten the habitat of birds.

The town is also worried about decreasing property values and the effect it could have on the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s