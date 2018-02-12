Town of Yates leaders fighting to keep wind turbines out

YATES, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County town is still fighting to keep wind turbines out of their community.

Leaders in the Town of Yates have amended a law to more strongly oppose turbines.

Lighthouse Wind wants to install as many as 71 industrial wind turbines along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Orleans and Niagara counties.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says turbines shouldn’t go up within three miles of the shoreline because they could threaten the habitat of birds.

The town is also worried about decreasing property values and the effect it could have on the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.