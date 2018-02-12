Trump has a tweet for everything, but none yet for Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump has a tweet for just about everything, but he’s got nothing so far for Team USA a few days into the 2018 Olympic Games.

Trump sent a pair of tweets last week about the games that opened Friday in Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng), South Korea. Both complimented the host country.

Vice President Mike Pence returned to Washington late Saturday after leading a U.S. delegation to Friday’s opening ceremony.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who serves as an unpaid adviser to her father, is on tap to lead a delegation to the Feb. 25 closing ceremony.

Trump’s silence on the Pyeongchang Games mirrors his relative lack of comment during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He sent one tweet wishing the athletes good luck.