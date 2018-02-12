Two Town of Tonawanda vape shops cited for selling to minors

By Published:
Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette at Vape store in Chicago, Wednesday, April 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police cited two businesses for selling liquid nicotine to minors following a Feb. 8 sting operation.

Police tested the sale of liquid nicotine products to an underage decoy at all four designated “Vape Shops” in the town.

The businesses cited for selling to minors were:

  • Chain Vapors; 894 Brighton Road in the Town of Tonawanda
  • Yeti Vape; 2327 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda

Employees at both locations were issued appearance tickets for violating the New York State Public Health Law prohibiting the sale of tobacco or nicotine products to those under 18 years old.

Fines for such sales range from $300 to $1,000 for a first-time offense.

 

