LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vanessa Williams will perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Artpark Mainstage Theater this summer.

Tickets for the July 19 show, which range in price from $12-67, are on sale now.

They can be bought at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000. The box office will be closed on February 19.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m.