PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews are responding to help a person who fell at the Hogsback area on Mt. Hood in Oregon on Tuesday.

Seven other people are reportedly stranded. The person reportedly fell at least 700 feet.

The person’s condition is unknown. Crews from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

This story was originally posted by KOIN, a Nexstar contributing station.