Adams, Mobley power Bonnies past La Salle 79-68

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heading in to Tuesday night’s showdown with La Salle and during their six game winning streak, Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley were combining to score 40 points per game.

They continued to score in buckets inside the Tom Gola Arena, combining to score 56 to power St. Bonaventure to a seventh straight win, a 79-68 victory over the Explorers. The Bonnies improve to 19-6 overall (9-4 Atlantic-10).

Bona shot 53 percent from the floor which included a 10-for-20 effort from beyond the arc. Adams and Mobley combined to hit nine 3-pointers.

Next up for the Bonnies, who are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll, is a showdown with 16th ranked Rhode Island on Friday in Olean.