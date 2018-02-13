Ashes to Go, Ash Wednesday services in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ash Wednesday is coming up, and the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York has posted a list of locations for Ashes to Go and Ash Wednesday services.

Here is their list for Ashes to Go:

Buffalo

Downtown

Corner of Church & Pearl Sts.

8 – 9 a.m.

1 – 2 p.m.

5 – 6 p.m.

Corner of Church & Main Sts.

8 – 9 a.m.

1 – 2 p.m.

5 – 6 p.m.

Outside bus terminal on N. Division

1 – 2 p.m.

5 – 6 p.m.

South Buffalo

Seneca Babcock Community Center

1168 Seneca St. 14210

11:45 a.m.

Hennipen Community Center

24 Ludington St. 14206

11 a.m.

Corner of Cazenovia & Peremont Sts.

6 – 8 a.m.

4 – 6 p.m.

University Heights

University (South Campus) Metro Rail station

Lower level

7 – 9 a.m.

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Northtowns

Clarence

St. Paul’s Church parking lot

4275 Harris Hill Rd. 14221

6:30 – 8:30 a.m.

5 – 6 p.m.

Grand Island

St. Martin’s Church parking lot

2587 Baseline Rd. 14072

7:15 – 8:15 a.m.

Lancaster

Trinity Church parking lot

5448 Broadway 14086

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Williamsville

Calvary Church parking lot

20 Milton St. 14221

6:30 – 7 a.m.

1 – 2:30 p.m.

5 – 6 p.m.

Canterbury Woods Chapel

705 Renaissance Dr. 14221

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Southtowns

Cheektowaga

St. Patrick’s Church parking lot

1395 George Urban Blvd. 14225

7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

4 – 7 p.m.

East Aurora

St. Matthias’ Church parking lot

374 Main St. 14052 (enter from Maple St.)

7 – 9 a.m.

5 – 6 p.m.

West Seneca

St. David’s Church parking lot

3951 Seneca St. 14224 (adjacent to Southgate Plaza)

4 – 6 p.m.

Niagara County

Youngstown

Melloni’s Market Place

200 Lockport St. 14174

12 noon – 1 p.m.

Southern Tier

Olean

St. Stephen’s Church parking lot

109 S. Barry St. 14760

4 – 5:30 p.m.

Randolph

Randolph Triangle Park (center of town)

3 – 5 p.m.

Here is their list for Ash Wednesday services:

Buffalo

Allentown

Trinity

371 Delaware Ave. 14202

11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Downtown

St. Paul’s Cathedral

4 Cathedral Park 14202

7:30 a.m., 12:05 & 7 p.m.

Elmwood Village/West Side

St. John’s-Grace

51 Colonial Circle 14222

7:30 a.m., 12 noon & 7 p.m.

Seneca-Babcock

St. Matthew’s Parish Hall

Wasson St. behind church at 1182 Seneca St. 14210

7 p.m.

South Buffalo

St. Simon’s

200 Cazenovia St. 14210

7 p.m.

University Heights

St. Andrew’s

3107 Main St. 14214

10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Northtowns

Clarence

St. Paul’s

4275 Harris Hill Rd. 14221

12 noon & 7 p.m.

Grand Island

St. Martin-in-the-Fields

2587 Baseline Rd. 14072

6:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Kenmore

Church of the Advent

54 Delaware Rd. 14217

7:30 a.m., 12 noon, & 7 p.m.

Lancaster

Trinity

5448 Broadway 14086

11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Williamsville

Calvary Church

20 Milton St. 14221

7 a.m., 12 noon & 7 p.m.

Southtowns

Cheektowaga

St. Patrick’s

1395 George Urban Blvd. 14225

7:30 p.m.

East Aurora

St. Matthias’

374 Main St. 14052

12:10 p.m.

West Seneca

St. David’s

3951 Seneca St. 14224

12 noon & 7 p.m.

Niagara County

Burt

St. Andrew’s

2239 West Creek Rd. 14028

7 p.m.

Lewiston

St. Paul’s

400 Ridge St. 14092

7 p.m.

Lockport

Christ Church

7145 Fieldcrest Dr. 14094

12 noon & 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls

St. Stephen’s

616 Cayuga Dr. 14304

12 noon & 6:30 p.m.

North Tonawanda

St. Mark’s

61 Payne Ave. 14120

7 p.m.

Wilson

St. John’s

431 Lake St. 14172

12 noon

Youngstown

St. John’s

Main & Chestnut Sts. 14174

11 a.m.

Southern Tier

Olean

St. Stephen’s

109 S. Barry St. 14760

12 noon & 6 p.m.

Randolph

Grace Church

21 N. Washington St. 14772

10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Eastern Region

Alden

St. Aidan’s

13021 Main St. 14004

7 p.m.

Batavia

St. James

405 E. Main St. 14020

11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Leroy

St. Mark’s

1 East Main St. 14482

7 a.m.

Stafford

St. Paul’s

6188 Main Rd. 14143

7 p.m.