Ashes to Go, Ash Wednesday services in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ash Wednesday is coming up, and the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York has posted a list of locations for Ashes to Go and Ash Wednesday services.

Here is their list for Ashes to Go:

Buffalo

Downtown
Corner of Church & Pearl Sts.
8 – 9 a.m.
1 – 2 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.

Corner of Church & Main Sts.
8 – 9 a.m.
1 – 2 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.

Outside bus terminal on N. Division
1 – 2 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.

South Buffalo
Seneca Babcock Community Center
1168 Seneca St. 14210
11:45 a.m.

Hennipen Community Center
24 Ludington St. 14206
11 a.m.

Corner of Cazenovia & Peremont Sts.
6 – 8 a.m.
4 – 6 p.m.

University Heights
University (South Campus) Metro Rail station
Lower level
7  – 9 a.m.
3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Northtowns

Clarence
St. Paul’s Church parking lot
4275 Harris Hill Rd. 14221
6:30 – 8:30 a.m.
5 – 6 p.m.

Grand Island
St. Martin’s Church parking lot
2587 Baseline Rd. 14072
7:15 – 8:15 a.m.

Lancaster
Trinity Church parking lot
5448 Broadway 14086
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Williamsville
Calvary Church parking lot
20 Milton St. 14221
6:30 – 7 a.m.
1 – 2:30 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.

Canterbury Woods Chapel
705 Renaissance Dr. 14221
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Southtowns

Cheektowaga
St. Patrick’s Church parking lot
1395 George Urban Blvd. 14225
7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
4 – 7 p.m.

East Aurora
St. Matthias’ Church parking lot
374 Main St. 14052 (enter from Maple St.)
7 – 9 a.m.
5 – 6 p.m.

West Seneca
St. David’s Church parking lot
3951 Seneca St. 14224 (adjacent to Southgate Plaza)
4 – 6 p.m.

Niagara County

Youngstown
Melloni’s Market Place
200 Lockport St. 14174
12 noon – 1 p.m.

Southern Tier

Olean
St. Stephen’s Church parking lot
109 S. Barry St. 14760
4 – 5:30 p.m.

Randolph
Randolph Triangle Park (center of town)
3 – 5 p.m.

 

Here is their list for Ash Wednesday services:

Buffalo

Allentown
Trinity
371 Delaware Ave. 14202
11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Downtown
St. Paul’s Cathedral
4 Cathedral Park 14202
7:30 a.m., 12:05 & 7 p.m.

Elmwood Village/West Side
St. John’s-Grace
51 Colonial Circle 14222
7:30 a.m., 12 noon & 7 p.m.

Seneca-Babcock
St. Matthew’s Parish Hall
Wasson St. behind church at 1182 Seneca St. 14210
7 p.m.

South Buffalo
St. Simon’s
200 Cazenovia St. 14210
7 p.m.

University Heights
St. Andrew’s
3107 Main St. 14214
10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Northtowns

Clarence
St. Paul’s
4275 Harris Hill Rd. 14221
12 noon & 7 p.m.

Grand Island
St. Martin-in-the-Fields
2587 Baseline Rd. 14072
6:30 a.m., 10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Kenmore
Church of the Advent
54 Delaware Rd. 14217
7:30 a.m., 12 noon, & 7 p.m.

Lancaster
Trinity
5448 Broadway 14086
11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Williamsville
Calvary Church
20 Milton St. 14221
7 a.m., 12 noon & 7 p.m.

 

Southtowns

Cheektowaga
St. Patrick’s
1395 George Urban Blvd. 14225
7:30 p.m.

East Aurora
St. Matthias’
374 Main St. 14052
12:10 p.m.

West Seneca
St. David’s
3951 Seneca St. 14224
12 noon & 7 p.m.

Niagara County

Burt
St. Andrew’s
2239 West Creek Rd. 14028
7 p.m.

Lewiston
St. Paul’s
400 Ridge St. 14092
7 p.m.

Lockport
Christ Church
7145 Fieldcrest Dr. 14094
12 noon & 7 p.m.

Niagara Falls
St. Stephen’s
616 Cayuga Dr. 14304
12 noon & 6:30 p.m.

North Tonawanda
St. Mark’s
61 Payne Ave. 14120
7 p.m.

Wilson
St. John’s
431 Lake St. 14172
12 noon

Youngstown
St. John’s
Main & Chestnut Sts. 14174
11 a.m.

 

Southern Tier

Olean
St. Stephen’s
109 S. Barry St. 14760
12 noon & 6 p.m.

Randolph
Grace Church
21 N. Washington St. 14772
10 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Eastern Region

Alden
St. Aidan’s
13021 Main St. 14004
7 p.m.

Batavia
St. James
405 E. Main St. 14020
11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Leroy
St. Mark’s
1 East Main St. 14482
7 a.m.

Stafford
St. Paul’s
6188 Main Rd. 14143
7 p.m.

