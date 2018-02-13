Bishop Malone gives ideas on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Ash Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is Wednesday, and you may have noticed that this year’s holiday happens to land on the same day as Ash Wednesday.

This is the first time this has happened since 1945.

Bishop Richard Malone of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says despite the holiday happening, there is no exemption from Catholic requirements for that day, and that the Ash Wednesday fast should be upheld.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent.

In an online video, Bishop Malone gave a few ideas on how to celebrate both days to their full potential without breaking any Catholic requirements.

Bishop Malone is also urging parents to teach and remind children the importance of Ash Wednesday, as it falls on Valentine’s Day.