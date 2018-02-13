Boston-based nonprofit agrees to buy, reopen Buffalo Halfway House

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Boston-based nonprofit group has agreed to buy and reopen the Buffalo Halfway House

Community Resources for Justice (CRJ) plans to continue using the 115 Glenwood Ave. facility as a residential reentry center for people who were recently in prison.

“Buffalo Halfway House has a long history of supporting the Buffalo community through providing individuals with the building blocks to start new, productive lives after incarceration,” CRJ President & CEO John Larivee said. “CRJ is pleased to be in a position to continue that legacy of supporting individuals to make positive, sustainable life transitions.”

The facility, which can house 51 people, closed late last year. Before then, it had operated on Glenwood Ave. since 1974.

