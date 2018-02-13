Buffalo woman pleads guilty to cocaine charges

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to cocaine charges following an investigation by the DEA and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Elisa Rivera Ortiz, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine in federal court.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in April  and June, post office inspectors intercepted a two packages addressed to Ortiz, which contained cocaine.

In July 2017, authorities made a controlled delivery of a package containing cocaine to Ortiz’ Warren Avenue residence. Once the monitor alerted inspectors that the package had been opened, they executed a search warrant at the residence.

Ortiz attempted to run out the side door but was taken into custody.

During the search, investigators located drug packaging materials, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, and a small bag of marijuana. Ortiz’s son and three other minor children were in the residence at the time.

Ortiz faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when she is sentenced May 25.

