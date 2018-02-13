Bulls top Kent State 84-72, improve to 11-2 in MAC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jeremy Harris scored 14 of his game high 24 points in the second half, while Wes Clark and Nick Perkins chipped in with 19 and 15 respectively, to lift UB past Kent State 84-72 Tuesday night at Alumni Arena.

Playing with big leads has been a struggle for the Bulls the past six games. The last time they played the Golden Flashes they led by as many as 18 and ultimately lost.

Tuesday night, UB once again led by 18 at halftime and while Kent State made it interesting by pulling within 10 with 3:23 left in the game, the Bulls hit clutch free throws down the stretch to the secure the win.

Next up for the Bulls is a battle with Bowling Green on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.