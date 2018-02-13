Driver charged after multiple crashes in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police arrested a driver they say was involved in multiple crashes Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., police went to Southwestern Blvd. at N. Benzing Rd. after a report of a hit and run accident. The vehicle involved was described as a dark, older Land Rover.

Several minutes after responding to the first crash, police received two more hit and run calls, but this time, in the area of Lake Ave. at Southwestern Blvd.

The vehicle described in those crashes also fit the description of the Land Rover.

Police say a driver at the second crash area got out of her vehicle to assess the damage, and was almost hit by the Land Rover as it left, heading east on Southwestern Blvd.

A witness was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number before it was gone, police say.

After these crashes were reported, officers headed to the scene of another accident on E. Quaker St. at Freeman Rd.

Police at the scene say the Land Rover ran a red light there and t-boned a car. After that, police say the Land Rover veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

The vehicle, which was heavily damaged, caught fire.

After the crash, the driver was evaluated by a drug recognition expert with the Erie County Sheriff’s office. He was identified as Elma resident Thomas Kukula.

Authorities say Kukula was impaired by drugs and unable to safely drive. He was charged with DWAI-drugs, several counts of reckless driving and multiple traffic infractions.

Kukula will be in court at a later date.