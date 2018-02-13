Gov. Cuomo gets a dog

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — “You have a number of administration officials here today. I want to introduce you to the newest member of the administration today, recently joined. We’re still in transition. This is the newest member. His name is Captain.”

This is what Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the New York Conference of Mayors while introducing his new dog on Monday.

Here’s what else Gov. Cuomo had to say about Captain:

“This was the idea of my daughters, who had to have a puppy, had to have a puppy. They are nowhere to be found now. Dad has the puppy. The puppy is working on housebreaking. We call it mansion training here. He is 14 weeks. He is a mix of Siberian and Shephard. He’s got a little Malamute in him. He goes outside. He’ll stay outside for any period of time he deems necessary and he will then come inside and urinate as soon as he gets inside. He will only urinate indoors. He has some of kind of climate sensitivity that overpowers his balance. His name is Captain. I got outvoted by my daughters. I wanted to name him Excelsior, state motto. Wouldn’t that have been a great name? Yes. See I should have it taken to a vote by the mayors, but they wanted Captain so I’ll take it. But he’s doing better, little by little. He keeps me up all night, that dog. It never fails and he has a howl that you can hear through the whole house when he has to go.”

APP USERS | Tap here to enable a video of the dog.