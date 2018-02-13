Gov. Cuomo gets a dog

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Gov. Cuomo on Flickr)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — “You have a number of administration officials here today. I want to introduce you to the newest member of the administration today, recently joined. We’re still in transition. This is the newest member. His name is Captain.”

This is what Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the New York Conference of Mayors while introducing his new dog on Monday.

Here’s what else Gov. Cuomo had to say about Captain:

“This was the idea of my daughters, who had to have a puppy, had to have a puppy. They are nowhere to be found now. Dad has the puppy. The puppy is working on housebreaking. We call it mansion training here. He is 14 weeks. He is a mix of Siberian and Shephard. He’s got a little Malamute in him. He goes outside. He’ll stay outside for any period of time he deems necessary and he will then come inside and urinate as soon as he gets inside. He will only urinate indoors. He has some of kind of climate sensitivity that overpowers his balance. His name is Captain. I got outvoted by my daughters. I wanted to name him Excelsior, state motto. Wouldn’t that have been a great name? Yes. See I should have it taken to a vote by the mayors, but they wanted Captain so I’ll take it. But he’s doing better, little by little. He keeps me up all night, that dog. It never fails and he has a howl that you can hear through the whole house when he has to go.”

APP USERS | Tap here to enable a video of the dog.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s