Grand Island residents put the brakes on proposed truck stop

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — People living on Grand Island are pushing back against a proposal for a big truck stop welcome center.

More than 550 people signed an online petition against the $12 million project.

Love’s Travel Shops and Country Stores is a national chain with more than 450 stores throughout the country. The company is proposing the newest location on 21 acres of land along Whitehaven Road, just west of I-90 on Grand Island.

Hundreds of residents showed up to a meeting Monday night in opposition of the plans. Some homeowners say the multi-billion dollar company could threaten Grand Island’s fragile ecosystem.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say 99.9 percent of the community does not want this. They don’t care about us, what they care about is setting up a corporation in an area where they think it will benefit them with no concern at all for the benefit of the community,” said Dave Reilly, Grand Island resident and co-founder of the Citizen Coalition for Wildlife and Environment.

Grand Islanders say they’re concerned about increased traffic, infrastructure, but more importantly, the environment.

“The emissions coming from these trucks, usually just pass over, but them idling and being over here longer periods of time concerns me,” said Grand Island resident, Christi Ash.

Officials say the company has plans to build septic tanks for the welcome center which also poses a problem for people in nearby neighborhoods.

“You’re basically looking at putting any kind of water run off into systems that would collect into the river,” said Reilly.

Grand Island Supervisor, Nathan McMurray told News 4 he will do anything he can to stop this project.

“I’m very nervous that this is trying to be pushed down our throats. I received emails from people telling me they’re leaving Grand Island. I mean the scope of this thing, right in the middle of our community, I can’t find another example of where loves has done that,” said McMurray.

McMurray says he plans on proposing a law that will not support travel plazas on the island.

The attorney for Loves says if approved, the project will create 40 to 60 new jobs and generate around $1.5 million a year in sales tax revenue.