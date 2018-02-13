Holley woman charged with grand larceny, identity theft

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Holley woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly forging her mother’s name on documentation to purchase a vehicle.

Linda C. Feeley, 59, of Holley, was charged with third degree grand larceny, first degree identity theft, two counts of first degree forgery, four counts of second degree forgery, two counts of fourth degree conspiracy, and four counts of fifth degree conspiracy.

She was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court on Tuesday and released. An order of protection was issued.

She is scheduled to return March 13.