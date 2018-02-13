Houston surgeons separate toddlers joined at chest, abdomen

AP Published:
PHOTO/AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Doctors in Houston have successfully separated twin toddlers who were born in 2016 conjoined at the chest and abdomen.

A spokeswoman at Texas Children’s Hospital says 13-month-old Anna and Hope Richards were in good condition Tuesday. Lindsey Fox says separation surgery was done Jan. 13 and announced Monday.

Fox says the twin sisters join two brothers and their parents, Jill and Michael Richards of North Texas. Fox declined to provide more specifics about the family as the parents focus on their daughters’ recovery.

Officials say a routine ultrasound revealed the girls were conjoined. The twins were born premature, at just over 35 weeks, on Dec. 29, 2016, at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women. Their combined weight was 9 pounds, 12 ounces.

Further details weren’t provided on their prognosis.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s