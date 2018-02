Related Coverage 27 year-old charged with Manslaughter in June thruway crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who faces charges for a fatal crash on the Thruway is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

New York State police say Kristofer Gregorek was shopping online and filling out a survey on his cell phone when he rear-ended a car driven by Ellen Volpe in June.

Volpe was an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo School of Nursing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregorek was charged with second-degree manslaughter.