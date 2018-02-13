Man who set off bombs in NYC, NJ gets prison

The Associated Press Published:
Ahmad Khan Rahimi (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi injured 30 people when one of his pressure cooker bombs exploded in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2016. That blast happened just hours after a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Asked to speak at his sentencing Tuesday, Rahimi said he doesn’t “harbor hate for anyone.”

Federal prosecutors say he has not shown remorse and has tried to radicalize fellow inmates.

A defense lawyer says Rahimi once aspired to be a police officer.

Rahimi is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan.

