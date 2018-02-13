Mardi Gras celebrations culminate on Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WIVB) — The party actually started last month – but it all culminates on Fat Tuesday.

While most people think of New Orleans when they think Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama has the original, and they argue, the greatest Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras dates all the way back to 1703 in Mobile, before our country was even founded.

The modern day Mardi Gras celebration we all know — the secret societies, the balls, the parades, the elaborate throws, those date back all the way to 1830.

So, the Mardi Gras celebration is more than just a big party; it’s a celebration of local history.

They have had parades and balls since January, but Tuesday is the big day. It’s a day full of parades and fun.

Parades start at 10 a.m. and will go well into the night.

It’s a fun time and it’s a legitimate holiday. Schools are out and city offices are closed for the day.