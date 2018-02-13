Monsignor Martin, CASH advance to Federation semifinals

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monsignor Martin used a four goal second period to cruise past Hamburg/West Seneca/Eden in the Girls Federation quarterfinals, a 5-1 win for the No. 2 overall seed.

After a scoreless first period, captain Kayla Blas opened the scoring 90 seconds into the second.  Hamburg/West Seneca/Eden pulled even with a backhanded tap-in from Kierra Hayes.

But, MMA answered back with three goals four minutes with a second tally from Blas, along with goals from Emily Matthew and Izzy Friedman. Alexa Groh netted the fifth and final tally for Monsignor Martin.

Clarence/Amherst/Grand Island’s Charliegh Rondeau scored three and half minutes into double-overtime lifting CASH past Kenmore/Grand Island and into the Girls Federation semifinals with a 5-4 double OT win on Tuesday.

After Emma Faso scored three consecutive goals to give a 4-3 lead in the third period, the Bulldogs’ Abigail Blair found the back of the net for the second time in the game, this time with 30 seconds remaining to pull even at 4-4 and force OT.

