If you can do it all as a Multi-Media Journalist and are looking for a place to really shine… WIVB/WNLO-TV in Buffalo is the place for you.

We are looking for a strong journalist who can engage our viewers. As part of the News 4 Team you will join some of the top storytellers in the business.

Skills:

Candidates will need to have an investigative eye, outstanding news judgment, excellent communication/people skills, be active on social media and be able to work well under the pressure of strict deadlines.

Requirements:

To be successful as an MMJ at Channel 4, you must be energetic, have an investigative eye, strong writing skills, able to work well under the pressure of strict deadlines. A valid driver’s license with a safe driving history is required.

Experience:

“Live” on scene reporting experience is a must. The right person will have a minimum of two year’s experience, excellent news judgment and instincts. In addition this person will have a demonstrated ability to report, shoot video, edit and post to the web.

If you have great on-air presence and you know news… WIVB-TV in Buffalo wants to hear from you.

“EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability”

If interested, please apply online – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/