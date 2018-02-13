If you can do it all as a Multi-Media Journalist and are looking for a place to really shine… WIVB/WNLO-TV in Buffalo is the place for you.
We are looking for a strong journalist who can engage our viewers. As part of the News 4 Team you will join some of the top storytellers in the business.
Skills:
Candidates will need to have an investigative eye, outstanding news judgment, excellent communication/people skills, be active on social media and be able to work well under the pressure of strict deadlines.
Requirements:
To be successful as an MMJ at Channel 4, you must be energetic, have an investigative eye, strong writing skills, able to work well under the pressure of strict deadlines. A valid driver’s license with a safe driving history is required.
Experience:
“Live” on scene reporting experience is a must. The right person will have a minimum of two year’s experience, excellent news judgment and instincts. In addition this person will have a demonstrated ability to report, shoot video, edit and post to the web.
If you have great on-air presence and you know news… WIVB-TV in Buffalo wants to hear from you.
“EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability”
If interested, please apply online – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/