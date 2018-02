WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – New Jersey-based Mountain Development Corporation has confirmed that it is in discussion with Uniland about redeveloping the Eastern Hills Mall.

NOW: New Jersey-based Mountain Development Corporation confirms it's in discussions with Uniland about redeveloping Eastern Hills Mall. Mixed-use, residential is among possibilities, Mountain Development spokesperson tells me @news4buffalo — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) February 13, 2018

A Mountain Development spokesperson said Tuesday that possible uses for the property include mixed-use or residential spaces.

We’ll have more information as it’s available.