North Tonawanda man charged with sex abuse, unlawful surveillance

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man has been charged with sex crimes.

Edward Lockwood, 56, was accused of criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance.

North Tonawanda police say the crimes were committed in his Schenck St. apartment. The victim was identified as an adult woman, police say.

Lockwood was arrested on Monday afternoon, and police believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Detective Michelle Day at (716) 692-4317, or the Detective Bureau at (716) 692-4312 if she is unavailable.

