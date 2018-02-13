Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot

(AP) – Chicago’s police chief says a high-ranking member of the department has died after being shot at a state government building downtown.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters that Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot several times. He was off-duty when he went to assist tactical officers pursuing a fleeing suspect near the James R. Thompson Center shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson says the suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Bauer was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.