Organization looking for volunteers to help senior citizens run errands

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hearts and Hands is a local organization with the mission to make senior citizens’ lives easier.

“We help seniors get to where they need to go,” said Eugene Abrahamson, the volunteer engagement manager.

The organization is looking for more people to step up and help drive seniors to their destinations. Some seniors need rides weekly, others monthly. Their destinations vary from trips to the doctor’s office, to events, to the pharmacy and grocery store.

“All of those things we take for granted because we’re really a car driven society.”

The organization is specifically seeking volunteers who drive SUVs; Abrahamson says the snow has caused some volunteer drivers to be able to fulfill their duties, leaving senior citizens stranded.

The manager says isolation is a major issue for the age group they serve and this simple task – just riding around town – benefits both the driver and passenger.

“They have a friendship and it takes away that loneliness. This is just the nature of Buffalo — neighbor helping neighbor.”

Volunteer to drive senior citizens | Click/tap here for information.