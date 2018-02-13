Potholes causing problems for dozens of drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that familiar feeling – driving down the road, hearing your car clunk, sucking in air quickly as you continue on, hoping you won’t hear the familiar sound of a flat tire.

That reaction is becoming more common for many Western New Yorkers as the unofficial season – pothole season – has arrived.

“We had a lot of freeze thaw cycles this winter,” said Steve Stepniak, the City of Buffalo Public Works Commissioner. “When you get a nice dry day like today, you take advantage of it, get materials in the holes so it stays as long as possible.”

The city has six crews dedicated to spending winters filling potholes. The commissioner estimates they’ll spend between $80,000 and $100,000 on materials to fill ruts in the road this season.

“This has been a tough winter.”

That price tag is higher than what it’s costing drivers but they’re still feeling dents in their wallets while they find ones in their wheels. Mechanics say they’re seeing an influx of drivers arriving with issues related to potholes.

“It depends on how fast you’re going, the time of care you’re driving, the depth of the pothole,” said Phil Basinski, the president at Sweeney’s Garage.

He suggests drivers take is slow and keep their eyes on the roads to avoid causing significant damage.

“Assume it’s three feet deep and not three inches.”

File a claim and possibly receive a reimbursement for vehicle damage due to hitting a pothole. | Click/tap here for information.