Pres. Trump proposes cuts to food stamps, add packaged food delivery

WTEN Published:
PHOTO/WTEN

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — The White House has proposed a cut to the food stamps program in favor of a packaged food delivery system.

According to CNBC, the plan would make the government in charge of what foods low-income families eat under the program, which would be similar to the Blue Apron delivery service.

“I don’t want to steal somebody’s copyright,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Monday. “You actually receive the food instead of receiving the cash.”

According to a summary of the proposal compiled by the Agriculture Department and obtained by CNBC, the boxes would replace about half of the current program’s cash benefits.

All food would be grown domestically and include “shelf-stable” items such as juice, pasta, canned meat, and beans.

Trump also is proposing work requirements for several federal programs, including housing subsidies, food stamps, and Medicaid. Such ideas have the backing from powerful figures in Congress, including Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, who promises action on a “workforce development” agenda this year.

Trump’s plan aims at other familiar targets. It would eliminate the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the orbiting outpost instead.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s