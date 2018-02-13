WIVB-TV, the CBS affiliate in Buffalo, NY is looking for a strong news leader to oversee content gathering, special projects and weekend newscasts.
The Special Projects/Weekend Manager will work collaboratively with the entire news team to organize and help distribute content across all platforms on a supervisory level.
In this role, the successful candidate will:
- Help our news team develop unique content for newscasts, special programs and/or digital segments.
- Organize shoot schedule for all sweeps pieces, special news programming and other unique content.
- Skillfully use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content.
- Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.
- Assigning photographers and reporters as part of the daily news gathering process.
- Coach/train journalists how to write for website including attaching images and streaming video.
- Use contacts to develop sources and enterprise news stories.
- Use creative graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.
- Perform other functions as required by supervisor or executive producer.
Education/Experience:
- College degree required
- 2-years of experience
If interested, please apply online – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/
“EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability”