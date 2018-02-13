WIVB-TV, the CBS affiliate in Buffalo, NY is looking for a strong news leader to oversee content gathering, special projects and weekend newscasts.

The Special Projects/Weekend Manager will work collaboratively with the entire news team to organize and help distribute content across all platforms on a supervisory level.

In this role, the successful candidate will:

Help our news team develop unique content for newscasts, special programs and/or digital segments.

Organize shoot schedule for all sweeps pieces, special news programming and other unique content.

Skillfully use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Assigning photographers and reporters as part of the daily news gathering process.

Coach/train journalists how to write for website including attaching images and streaming video.

Use contacts to develop sources and enterprise news stories.

Use creative graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Perform other functions as required by supervisor or executive producer.

Education/Experience:

College degree required

2-years of experience

If interested, please apply online – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

“EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability”