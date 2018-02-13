Study suggests leaving traditional route for Valentine’s Day gifts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Valentine’s Day gifts are timeless — flowers, candy and cards for example. They’re sweet, but how many of those do you remember?

It turns out, the so-called “wow” moment doesn’t last much longer than the flowers or chocolate.

Carnegie Mellon University released a study showing there are better options than those types of gifts.

Instead, pick something your special someone really wants or needs.

Jeff Galak, with Carnegie Mellon, says “I doubt you remember the box of chocolates; but you may remember the really special customized matching luggage tags that your wife gave you that you’re always with – always using – and something that you really enjoy.”

One man paid for beauty school for his sweetheart, and it turns out, they get to work together.

Another man gave his wife of 21 years a motorcycle. She said she never would have bought it herself.