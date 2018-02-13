Study suggests leaving traditional route for Valentine’s Day gifts

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Valentine’s Day gifts are timeless — flowers, candy and cards for example. They’re sweet, but how many of those do you remember?

It turns out, the so-called “wow” moment doesn’t last much longer than the flowers or chocolate.

Carnegie Mellon University released a study showing there are better options than those types of gifts.

Instead, pick something your special someone really wants or needs.

Jeff Galak, with Carnegie Mellon, says “I doubt you remember the box of chocolates; but you may remember the really special customized matching luggage tags that your wife gave you that you’re always with – always using – and something that you really enjoy.”

One man paid for beauty school for his sweetheart, and it turns out, they get to work together.

Another man gave his wife of 21 years a motorcycle. She said she never would have bought it herself.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s