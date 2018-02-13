Utah school catches flak for telling students they can’t say no if a classmate asks them to dance

At a time when parents are teaching kids they don’t need to hug a friend or even kiss their grandparents, there’s been a movement toward children maintaining control of their own bodies.

To many parents, not being able to turn down a dance partner goes against that.

It “sends a bad message to girls that girls have to say ‘yes’ — sends a bad message to boys that girls can’t say ‘no,'” Richard said.

“Psychologically, my daughter keeps coming to me and saying I can’t say ‘no’ to a boy. That’s the message kids are getting.”

The Weber School District got the message, too. In a statement sent to CNN Monday night, community relations specialist Lane Findlay said the instructions for the dance have been changed.

According to the statement, attendance at the dance has typically been “voluntary but encouraged.” Students are asked to fill out a dance card with names of classmates they’d like to dance with. Half the dancer selections are the girl’s choice and the other half are the boy’s choice, and students can’t dance with the same person more than once.