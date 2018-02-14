2 charged after stabbing incident in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested after two others were stabbed and cut in Lockport Tuesday night.

Lockport police went to Pine St. around 11:40 p.m. and learned that two people had been hurt.

The victims were both taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment before being released. They were only identified as males.

Police charged Christiann Yadullah with assault and menacing, and Jacqueline Hernandez with conspiracy.

Both were taken to the Lockport Police Department before their arraignments.