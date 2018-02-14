Agency: Erie County Correctional Facility, 4 other jails ‘worst’ in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP modified) — A state watchdog agency has deemed the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility one of the five worst local jails in New York.

The Commission of Correction on Wednesday submitted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the leaders of the Legislature a report that identifies “the most problematic local correctional facilities.”

The report listed the “worst offenders” as Rikers Island in New York City, the Greene County Jail in Catskill, the Buffalo area’s Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility, the Dutchess County Jail in Poughkeepsie, and the Syracuse area’s Onondaga County Justice Center and Penitentiary.

Regarding the Erie County facility, the report said this:

“Managerial shortcomings of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office have contributed to numerous serious incidents at the Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional Facility, including inmate escapes, assaults, and deaths. Consequently, the Commission has previously been required to commence enforcement action (i.e., issuance of Directives,applications for Supreme Court order) against the Erie County Sheriff for the failure to correct identified violations of law and compulsory state regulations. Although the Commission will continue to work with the Sheriff’s Office to correct identified regulatory violations and maintain compliance, further enforcement action will be instituted where warranted.”

The chief counsel to the governor, Alphonso David, said the Cuomo administration will demand a quick resolution to what he called “systemic, unconscionable and illegal conditions.”

