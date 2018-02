BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A little boy has truly defied the odds since he was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor more than two years ago.

Recent MRI results show “Baby Shawn” Kennedy’s tumor is shrinking after 30 rounds of radiation.

His brave fight has led to him meeting people such as NBA star Steph Curry and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Shawn and his mother now help raise money to fight all pediatric cancers.