Buffalo man arrested on drug, weapons charges following I-190 traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was arrested on weapon and gun charges following a traffic stop on I-190 in Grand Island Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was stopped by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon at Long Road on I-190 after sheriff’s deputies observed vehicle and traffic law violations.

Anthony Blackman, 33, of Buffalo, was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and vehicle and traffic law infractions.

His passenger, a 30-year-old Buffalo man, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and released.

Blackman is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because a 4-month-old was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.  The child was turned over to the mother, and Child Protective Services was notified.

Blackman is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Grand Island Town Court.

He is currently on parole, and additional charges are pending.

 

 

 

 

