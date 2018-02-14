Buffalo man found guilty in 2012 string of robberies

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 38-year-old Buffalo man has been found guilty by jury of committing burglaries at residences throughout Erie County in 2012.

Bryan Colon was found guilty of six counts of second-degree burglary. Colon previously pleaded guilty to the charges in Sept. 2014 before appealing his conviction. The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division vacated his guilty plea in July 2017.

Colon forcibly entered six homes, stealing cash, jewelry, televisions, computers and other electronics totaling more than $45,000 in estimated value.

Prior to his crime spree in 2012, Colon served nearly ten years in prison after being convicted of first degree robbery for kidnapping a man at gunpoint on the city’s West Side.

As a second time felony offender, Colon faces a maximum of 90 years in prison when he is sentenced April 17.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s