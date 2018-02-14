Buffalo man pleads guilty to vehicular assault in serious injury crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to vehicular assault in a May crash at Bailey/East Delavan that seriously injured two people in another car.

Marshawn Levy, 33, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to first degree vehicular assault in Erie County Court.

On May 13, Levy was driving north on Bailey Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crashed head-on into a car that was stopped in the southbound lane to make a turn onto East Delavan Avenue.

Levy had a BAC of .12 percent at the time of the crash.

The other car’s occupants, a 27-year-old and a 25-year-old, suffered serious injuries.

The 27-year-old driver was hospitalized at ECMC for about a month due to severe injures to his leg. The 25-year-old passenger suffered a traumatic brain injury and remains at ECMC’s Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility.

Levy faces a maximum of 2 1/3 to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced April 19.