Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempting to run over police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenneth Pringle, 24, of Buffalo was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post release supervision for an incident that happened back in December of 2016.

That’s when an officer tried to pull over Pringle for driving with an expired inspection sticker, and he led the officer on a car chase in the middle of an ice storm.

Pringle then attempted to run over two officers who approached his car near Best Street and Masten Avenue. The officers managed to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.

After that, Pringle took off in his car to his home. Police took him into custody while he tried to run into the house.

Pringle pleaded guilty to attempted assault for the incident.

Today in court News 4 learned Pringle was already on probation for a previous offense, criminal possession of a controlled substance back in September of 2016., when he was arrested for the attempted assault a few months later in December.

Because Pringle is a second time offender he will be serving another year concurrently with the 5 years in prison he was sentenced to today.

