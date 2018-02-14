Bulls hold off CMU, improve to 20-4 overall

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cassie Oursler scored 24 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to record her third straight double-double and power UB to an 85-82 win over Central Michigan Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Bulls improve to 20-4 overall, 11-2 in the MAC and remain perfect at Alumni Arena with a 9-0 record.

Trailing 62-60 after the Chippewas hit a buzzer beater to end the third quarter, Oursler took over in the fourth.  The scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Stephanie Reid added 20 points in the victory while Summer Hemphill and Cierra Dillard each chipped in with 15.

The Bulls return to action Saturday when they host Akron at 1 p.m.

