California fugitive arrested by Tonawanda police

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police say a fugitive from California was caught in western New York.

Police say Antonio Marquez, 21, of San Bernardino was arrested on Tuesday night after breaking items at a residence on Hackett Dr.

While being arrested, police say Marquez told them “I don’t think I should be in New York.”

Marquez, who was charged with criminal mischief, had an active felony parole warrant for “inflicting bodily harm,” police say. San Bernardino police confirmed the warrant.

He will have an extradition hearing at a later date.

