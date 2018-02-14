City Honors parents and students fight to keep teaching positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents and students at City Honors High School are pleading with the Buffalo School Board to keep their teachers.

Earlier this month after the school district lost a court battle with the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the district announced it would cut 5.5 teaching positions from the high school. The teachers union fought with the district over teachers being asked to perform non teaching duties, such as patrolling the bathrooms and recycling.

Because the district needs those duties fulfilled, the school proposed cutting teachers and instead hire 16 teacher aids to do the work.

Wednesday, a judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the school district from transferring 5.5 teaching positions.

Still, parents and students are putting up a fight.

Dozens protested on the steps of city hall Wednesday before the school board meeting.

Students told News 4, cutting teachers in the middle of the school year would cause irreparable harm.

“It is extremely irresponsible for these teachers to be transferred in the middle of the year,” said student Zoe Crapsi.

“The whole school is going to be affected, all the schedules are going to be changing,” said Violet Ceppaglia, student at City Honors.

A Music teacher and an English teacher are some of the positions on the chopping block. Students made it known how much they care about their teachers and the impact the cuts would have on their schooling.

“This means my life as a student, and not having my music teacher around, it’s like taking a mom from a child,” said Michael Pratts, student at City Honors.

“It’s hard for me to know that she’ll (teacher) be leaving and I’ll be left without a person to talk to or a person I know will listen,” said student Naima Hernandez.

Superintendent Kriner Cash says he wants to sit down with administrators, teachers, parents and students to resolve this issue.

A hearing will be held Thursday morning in front of a judge with the teachers union and the district to address this matter.