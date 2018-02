BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some people may be worried about getting boxes of chocolates on Valentine’s Day, and if you are worried about snacking on the sweet treats, doctors say you don’t have to be.

Some researchers say chocolate can put you in a better mood and reduce inflammation. A quarter of an ounce of chocolate per day can lower your risk of having a heart attack or stroke, according to a German study.

It can also give you more sugar.

Doctors and dietitians say moderation is key.