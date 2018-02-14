Lawmakers calling for long-term storage facility for rape kits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — State lawmakers want to do more to help victims of sexual assault get their cases solved.

In Albany, members on both sides of the aisle are calling for a central storage facility to hold evidence and rape kits for 20 years.

As it stands now, rape kits from incidents not reported to police are only kept for 30 days in a hospital before being destroyed.

One victim said she was never told her evidence was being destroyed. She says coming forward was hard enough.

“When your body has just been used as a weapon, the last thing you want is more people touching it, but the thing is, I did it anyways,” Abby Haglage, a rape victim, said.

She went on to say she and other victims may need time to come forward, which the current law does not allow.

Under the new proposal, victims could also get HIV testing, emergency contraceptives, and they’ll be notified before their rape kit is destroyed.