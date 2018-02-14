Man robs Victoria’s Secret store in Arkansas on eve of Valentine’s Day

AP Published:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock are searching for a man who shoved a worker and stole more than $500 worth of bras, underwear and other merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store the night before Valentine’s Day.

Police say the robbery happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at an upscale shopping center in west Little Rock. According to a police report, the man stepped toward the door while holding several items, telling an employee he needed to retrieve his wallet.

Police say that triggered an alarm and the man shoved the worker and ran off with the merchandise, which included thong underwear, a bralette, yoga pants, a zip-up sweatshirt and lotions.

Police say the man drove away in a black Chevrolet El Camino. No arrests have been made.

