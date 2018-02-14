New Dutch law to make all adults organ donors unless they opt out

“They will be able to reply: yes, no, my next of kin will decide or a specific person will decide,” Djikstra said in a statement.

Anyone can change their organ donation status at any time, according to the bill.

There are about 1,100 people waiting for organ donation in the Netherlands, according to Jeantine Reiger, communications manager for the Dutch Transplant Foundation

The law is also meant to put less pressure on family members to decide the fate of their loved one’s organs, she said.

“When no registration about the donatee is available, the bereaved have to decide on donation of the organs,” Reiger said. “That is very difficult for them. They are emotionally shaken by the sudden death of their family member.”

Similar laws are in place in Belgium and Spain, where the policy is referred to as “presumed consent.”

But it is not always enforced in Spain, according to Anne Paschke, public relations manager for the United States nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing.

“They have a soft opt-out system where they will not recover (organs) if the family objects,” she said. “So even though it’s opt-out, it’s not like a hard opt-out, where they would recover anyway.”

In the Netherlands, support for the policy appeared to drop after the bill passed the lower house of Parliament in 2016. During a Donor Week event in October 2016, a month after that vote, 26,430 adults registered as non-donors, but only 5,414 people registered as donors, according to the Ministry of Public Health

Over 11,000 residents changed their status from donors to non-donors during the Donor Week.