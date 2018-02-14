NY Senate GOP: Tax code changes unlikely by budget deadline

The Associated Press Published:
John Flanagan
Sen. John Flanagan (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Legislature’s most powerful Republican says he doesn’t foresee Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York tax code restructuring proposals making it into the state budget by its April 1 deadline.

Senate GOP Leader John Flanagan of Long Island said Tuesday that he opposes the Democrat’s proposals. When asked during a Capitol news conference if Cuomo’s plans could be worked out in budget negotiations by the end of March, Flanagan replied, “no.”

Flanagan’s reaction came a day after Cuomo released details of his response to the federal tax overhaul that’s expected to adversely affect New York state. Cuomo’s proposal includes a voluntary payroll tax that companies could adopt in lieu of the existing income tax paid by workers.

Flanagan commented during the Senate GOP’s unveiling of its 2018 “jobs and opportunity” agenda.

