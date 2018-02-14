Ralph C. Wilson Jr. announces 6 million dollar commitment to new children’s museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) —Buffalo’s ‘Explore and More’ museum is getting a major boost thanks to the Ralph C Wilson Jr. foundation. It was announced that six million dollars was donated by the foundation to ensure the future of the nation’s newest children’s museum. Also announced today was the new name of the museum. It now will be referred to as the ‘Explore and More – Ralph C. Wilson Jr Children’s Museum.

Half of that money has been allocated to support ongoing construction of the new museum. The other half will be put toward an endowment fund that will allow the Ralph C. Wilson foundation fund to match contributions made by the public and also private investors. That is crucial not only to make sure this museum has longevity, but because it will bring more people to downtown Buffalo and to Canalside.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said today, “This is going to bring families not just from Western New York, this is going to be a destination for travelers, who want a vacation and want a day’s drive to come here. So the hotels are going to flourish and the attractions. So the synergy that is going to be enhanced with this project is incredible.”

The museum is expected to bring 250,000 new visitors annually to Buffalo’s waterfront. The soft opening is scheduled for the latter half of 2018. It will feature seven different educational play zones and exhibits that will help tell the unique story of Buffalo.