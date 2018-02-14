Reinhart, O’Reilly boost Sabres past Bolts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Reinhart scored twice, and Ryan O’Reilly produced his second straight 3-point effort as the Sabres knocked off Tampa Bay 5-3 Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Reinhart, who struggled the first half of the season, now has 16 points in his last 13 games, which includes five multi-point performances.

O’Reilly has been a tear since the New Year, recording a point in 12 of the Sabres’ last 19 games.

Chad Johnson, who began the night 0-5-1 at home this season, finally earned his first win at KeyBank Center by turning away 26 of the 29 shots he faced.