Reinhart, O’Reilly boost Sabres past Bolts

Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Sam Reinhart (23) celebrate Reinhart's goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Reinhart scored twice, and Ryan O’Reilly produced his second straight 3-point effort as the Sabres knocked off Tampa Bay 5-3 Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Reinhart, who struggled the first half of the season, now has 16 points in his last 13 games, which includes five multi-point performances.

O’Reilly has been a tear since the New Year, recording a point in 12 of the Sabres’ last 19 games.

Chad Johnson, who began the night 0-5-1 at home this season, finally earned his first win at KeyBank Center by turning away 26 of the 29 shots he faced.

